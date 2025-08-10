Chad Michael Murray Opens Up About Nearly Dying As A Teenager!

Chad Michael Murray is getting real about the time he very nearly died back when he was a teenager.

The 43-year-old television star has been doing the promotional rounds for Freakier Friday lately. And last week, he went on the Great Company podcast to chat about his life and career. Well, during that podcast, the former Gilmore Girls star revealed that he nearly died when he was just 15 years old after his intestines became twisted.

The longtime public figure said the twisted intestines quickly led to internal bleeding, and in turn, he was hospitalized for two-and-a-half months. Whoa!

Remarking how he was “in and out of consciousness” all throughout that hospitalization, Chad said:

“We had surgery. I had internal bleeding, I lost 50% of my blood. I was on my deathbed.”

He wasn’t kidding about that last part, either. Chad revealed his family even called in a priest at one point to read the fallen teen his last rites. He recalled:

“I just remember seeing my father, the weakest I’d ever seen him, and a priest at the end of my bed. They’re talking about last rites and all that stuff, and [the nurse, Sandy] gave me a blood transfusion to save my life. It saved my life.”

Chad then explained he had multiple surgeries to “clean up” his internal organs:

“Regardless, you’re in there for two months and, you know, my organs shut down because you have blood all coagulated around them, and they had to wait till everything [healed more]. So, anyway, I had to have a second surgery to clean everything up.”

Amazingly, the One Tree Hill actor also noted how that experience ended up getting him into Hollywood! He recalled how one of his nurses at the time, Alana, was a model as a side gig. She encouraged Chad to take up modeling, too, which in turn ended up jumpstarting his career:

“Alana says to me, ‘Oh gosh, you should model.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to model. I want to be an actor. Like, I love film and television. I want to give this gift to other people.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, you can segue from modeling into acting. Look, when you get out, I’m hooking you up with this modeling company I know.’ And she meant it.”

Things weren’t easy in the aftermath, though. Chad recalled just how much weight he lost when he finally got out:

“I got out. I went from, like, 180 to 118 pounds. I was a skeleton when I got out. I remember looking in the mirror the first time going, ‘Who is that?’ Like, I cried. I couldn’t believe that I was looking back at that guy.”

But in the end, the hospital stay did have some good parts about it. Not only did it strengthen Chad’s faith, it also brought him even closer to his own father. Chad remembered:

“I started my relationship with God, and my relationship with my father became really close. My dad [was] raising five kids on his own [and] came to the hospital every single day, and he spent countless nights with me when he had four more kids at home. The man is tough as nails, and he did that for us. I’m beyond grateful. That’s when our relationship really bonded.”

Jeez. So scary. But so powerful, too. What a life-changing event.

You can watch the full interview (below):

