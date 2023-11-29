Sophia Bush's 'Toxic Relationship' Post -- Which Breakup Is She Talking About?!

When some folks put up cryptic posts potentially alluding to scandals, you can easily speculate and draw a line to exactly what they’re talking about. In Sophia Bush‘s case, that just isn’t possible right now!

The Chicago PD alum posted a meme to her Instagram Story on Monday night, which she called “necessary levity” in her caption. The pic? A birthday-style cake, only the message written in icing on top was:

“Congrats on leaving that toxic relationship!”

Yeah. Eesh!

With some folks we’d assume this was a hint they’d just split from their significant other! But we highly doubt she and Ashlyn Harris are dunzo so soon! After all, they just got started!

It doesn’t seem like she’s talking about her divorce from Grant Hughes, as she was talking him up so highly before giving him the boot, apparently so she could go be with Ashlyn. She could be talking about the soccer star’s breakup from Ali Krieger, which does seem like a messy situation. But that would be WAY offsides for Sophia to post! Since she’s, you know, the other woman — allegedly.

The other option is she’s hinting at the resurfaced drama with her other ex-husband. There was, of course, plenty of toxicity in her marriage to One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray. He allegedly cheated on her with Paris Hilton on the set of House of Wax, leading to a split after just five months of marriage!

That whole situation has resurfaced recently after Erin Foster spoke out on her podcast, claiming Sophia Bush had been her other woman, too — that Chad Michael Murray had cheated on her with Sophia in “a pretty egregious way” while they were still living together. And Chad didn’t exactly deny it in his odd response.

Damn. That’s a lot of toxicity for one dessert! What do YOU think Sophia is hinting at? Or is she just looking outward at other toxic relationships and not thinking about her own at all?

[Image via Sophia Bush/Instagram/MEGA/WENN/Avalon.]