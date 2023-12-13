Sophia Bush Started A 'Hot Divorce Summer' Group Chat -- Amid Rumors Divorced Pal CHEATED With Her??

Sophia Bush is reflecting on her “hot divorce summer.”

During Sunday’s episode of her Drama Queens podcast, the 41-year-old dished that while she was in the midst of a divorce over the summer, a few of her friends were in the same boat… And because of the shared experience, they decided to dedicate their group chat to it! She explained:

“At one point someone renamed [the group chat] ‘Hot Divorce Summer.’ And I was just dying.”

Hmm. A little awkward, considering the context…

But it sounds like it was actually quite the useful chat — beyond just venting! She continued:

“I was like the fact that we have this group chat that is literally giving everybody life and people are trading recommendations for lawyers, sending each other quotes from phenomenal writers. We have a book club going. We’re sending each other really hilarious memes from TikTok. It just got so great.”

Hey, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade, right? She added that the idea is ripe for a movie script, saying:

“That’s the rom com I want to watch, is like all the women getting free.”

Sophia would be a lot easier to root for if some of “the women getting free” weren’t, you know, being accused by their exes of dating her! It kind of feels like an awkward thing to flaunt when you’re the one implicitly being accused of causing one of those divorces…

After her split from Grant Hughes, we never thought for a moment we wouldn’t be on Sophia’s side. But now she’s reportedly dating her friend Ashlyn Harris, whose ex Ali Krieger heavily implied that relationship began as an affair while they were still married. And then Erin Foster she was still very much with Chad Michael Murray when he and Sophia first got together! Damn! We’ve been rooting for Sophia ever since the One Tree Hill star allegedly cheated on her… maybe we leave this part of “Hot Divorce Summer” out of the rom com script though? You want your protagonist to be likable… Just sayin’.

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Ali Krieger/Ashlyn Harris/Sophia Bush/Instagram]