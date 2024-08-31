One Tree Hill Sequel Series Coming To Netflix! THESE Stars Are Coming Back!

It’s a glorious day for One Tree Hill fans!

The long-rumored sequel to the hit CW television show is actually on its way! Thanks to Netflix, fans will be able to return to the OTH universe with their fav characters and some fresh new faces — in a whole new storyline! According to Variety, the show will take place 20 years after the original show ended and follow the lives of bestiez Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, who now have teens of their own. Kind of like Girl Meets World, Fuller House, and That ’90s Show from the sounds of it.

The new series is planning to tackle similar topics as the original — like love, insecurity, and grief. It will delve into the lives of the original characters’ kids as well, opening up lots of opportunity for new plotlines in addition to continuations of drama from the OG show.

Fans can expect to see Hilarie Burton (Peyton) and Sophia Bush (Brooke) reprising their roles. The IRL besties, who have been hosting the OTH rewatch podcast Drama Queens for years, will also executive produce the series alongside Danneel Ackles and her Chaos Machine banner, with help from her hubby Jensen Ackles. Danneel is also in talks to reprise her role as Rachel Scott Gatina.

So far, no one else is confirmed as part of the reboot, but don’t get disappointed yet! Sources for Deadline say there have been informal chats with the rest of the cast about coming back to the show, and more serious talks will occur as the series plans continue to develop. So we could also be seeing James Lafferty, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner, and/or Paul Johansson amongst others returning. Obviously there was some real-life drama recently between Hilarie and Sophia and Bethany Joy Lenz… But nothing helps smooth out those problems like TV money!

Sadly, Chad Michael Murray has expressed he’s probably not going to reprise his role as Lucas Scott, according to the outlet. He seems like he’s ready to leave the past — and all the problematic stories that come with it — behind for good. But there’s still a chance more familiar faces could be diving in to this new project, given time. We’ll just have to see who Hilarie and Sophia are able to wrangle!

Are U excited about this reboot news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

