Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech For Posthumous Golden Globe Award: 'I Don't Have His Words'

This awards show moment will stay with us for a long time.

On Sunday, Chadwick Boseman won the trophy for “Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama,” at the Golden Globes for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He is only the second performer to win the award posthumously (per HuffPost).

The Black Panther star’s wife Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award on his behalf, giving an emotional, moving speech via Zoom. She began:

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”

Simone also thanked the actor’s team, as well as director George C. Wolfe, producer Denzel Washington, co-star Viola Davis, and distributor Netflix.

Tearfully, she reflected:

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

She went on to say:

“And I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that.”

Simone paused before addressing her husband directly, concluding her speech:

“And hon, you keep ’em coming. Thank you.”

Wow. What an incredible way to honor Chadwick. We’re grateful to Simone for keeping his legacy alive.

Watch her full speech (below):

[Image via WENN & NBC/YouTube]