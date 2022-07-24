Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Drops Emotional First Trailer Following Chadwick Boseman’s Death

Marvel is paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman with an emotional first look at the new Black Panther movie.

A teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Saturday was finally dropped during their panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. The new film features the return of Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Letitia Wright, whose characters all face the aftermath of T’Challa’s passing. As the synopsis says they all “must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death,” adding:

“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Related: Doja Cat, Baz Luhrmann, & More Celebs Mourn Loss Of Elvis Star Shonka Dukureh

Most of the two-minute video does not have a lot of dialogue, but it is still jam-packed with emotion. In the beginning, you can hear Bob Marley’s song No Woman, No Cry play as Lupita’s character Nakia appears on the screen. While it was determined before that no one would replace the role of T’Challa in the film, his presence is still felt as a mural pops up at one point in the trailer. Angela’s character Queen Ramonda can also be seen delivering a heartbreaking speech, saying:

“I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world and now my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?”

And in the final moments, the trailer also showcases a new character taking on the Black Panther suit as Kendrick Lamar‘s track Alright plays in the background. You can ch-ch-check out the must-see teaser (below):

Wow. Truly emotional and powerful.

While introducing the trailer for the film at Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler recalled watching the original Blank Panther teaser at the event with Chadwick, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer. He said:

“He was really strong and he was getting excited and as the clip went on he was squeezing my shoulder the whole time and when it finished, I couldn’t even lift my arm. I felt his hand for the rest of that day. Standing here with you all, listening to that music and thinking about it all, I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now.”

The filmmaker continued:

“Chad is no longer with us physically but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film and we also put our passion. It’s a roller coaster of a movie.”

We certainly cannot wait until the movie comes out on November 11. Reactions to the trailer, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube]