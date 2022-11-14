Letitia Wright Recalls Heartbreaking Moment She Found Out About Chadwick Boseman: ‘I Lost It’

Letitia Wright is finally ready to open up about one of the hardest moments in her life — when she first learned of Chadwick Boseman’s death.

The 29-year-old revealed in a Q&A after a Screen Actors Guild Awards screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

“I went to my email and someone’s saying, ‘My condolences,’ and I’m like ‘My condolences? For what? I just spoke to you last night about a script, why are you emailing me that?’ and coming out of my email to see my team, my representatives at the time say, ‘Do you want to write something about Chad?’ and I zoned out of that email.”

We can’t even imagine the shock she must have felt. Chadwick kept his cancer battle so secret, his passing was a surprise to us all. After all, he seemed like one of the fittest, most energetic men on the planet, a real-life superhero, Then he was just… gone.

Related: Wakanda Forever Trailer Gives Us First Glimpse At New, FEMALE Black Panther!

And for Letitia to lose her onscreen brother so suddenly… She continued:

“I went to my phone and saw all these calls, and I thought to myself, ‘I’m gonna make this all go away — this is how I’m going to make this go away: I am going to call Chad, and he’s going to answer the phone. So I kept calling.”

She tried to call him? OMG, that’s heartbreaking… It was another Black Panther co-star who finally made her face reality…

“And then I saw Daniel Kaluuya, and Daniel Kaluuya don’t call nobody, he busy — I’m like ‘Why is this brother calling me?’ And I called him and I said, ‘Yeah, so you have like five seconds to tell me that this is not real,’ and he was extremely quiet, and I said, ‘You… You’re playing.’ And he had me fumbling for my other phone. He heard this call, this phone ringing, he said ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m calling Chad.’ And he said, ‘Tish, the family…’ And that’s when I lost it.”

What a tragic situation. See her full recollection (below):

As you surely know, the beloved actor shockingly died back in 2020 after a four-year-long private battle with colon cancer at just 43 years old, leaving a massive hole in the hearts of many.

Related: Rihanna Returns To Music For Wakanda Forever

Letitia also spoke with Entertainment Tonight Friday, where she explained her motivation for carrying on the legacy of the Black Panther through her grief:

“If it was up to me, I’d run away and roll in a rock and do my grieving there. But it has to go somewhere. You need to place it somewhere. And I think the script and Ryan and the why — going back to the why, like what’s gonna pull you out from this place of dealing with this by yourself, but to apply it to this project and to do honor to your brother. And it’s exactly that.”

She added:

“I promised myself I would honor God and I would honor Chad because I have a talent and I have to use it. This character’s a blessing. The reason I have the role of Shuri is because of Chad. Him saying, ‘Yo, this is my sister, stop auditioning people.’”

Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters everywhere, but we probably don’t have to tell you that — the movie already scored the biggest November box office opening of ALL TIME with $180 million. What do you think of Letitia’s story, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below. Rest in peace, Chadwick.

[Images via Avalon/MEGA/WENN]