SAG Awards 2021: Full List Of Nominees HERE!

Nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived!
Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominees via Instagram Live on Thursday — and it was quite the event! See all the honorees (below)!
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy
Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand — Nomadland
Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bill Camp — The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs — Hamilton
Hugh Grant — The Undoing
Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Josh O’Connor — The Crown
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Rege-Jean Page — Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson — The Crown
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Emma Corrin — The Crown
Julia Garner — Ozark
Laura Linney — Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Nicole Kidman — The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit
Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto — The Little Things
Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman — The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari
Helena Zengel — News of the World
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy — Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult — The Great
Dan Levy — Schitt’s Creek”)
Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Mulan
News of the World
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Wonder Woman 1984
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4. Will U be tuning in?!
