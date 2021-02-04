SAG Awards 2021: Full List Of Nominees HERE!

Nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived!

Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announced the nominees via Instagram Live on Thursday — and it was quite the event! See all the honorees (below)!

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams — Hillbilly Elegy

Viola Davis — Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby — Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand — Nomadland

Carey Mulligan — Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp — The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs — Hamilton

Hugh Grant — The Undoing

Ethan Hawke — The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman — Ozark

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Josh O’Connor — The Crown

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Rege-Jean Page — Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson — The Crown

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Emma Corrin — The Crown

Julia Garner — Ozark

Laura Linney — Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Nicole Kidman — The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy — The Queen’s Gambit

Michaela Coel — I May Destroy You

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Chadwick Boseman — Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen — The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya — Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto — The Little Things

Leslie Odom, Jr. — One Night in Miami

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close — Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman — The Father

Youn Yuh-Jung — Minari

Helena Zengel — News of the World

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy — Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult — The Great

Dan Levy — Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4. Will U be tuning in?!

[Image via Netflix/A24/HBO/Apple+]