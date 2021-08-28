Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis, Josh Gad, & More Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman On Anniversary Of His Death

Chadwick Boseman will never be forgotten.

On the first anniversary of his death, several celebrities and colleagues have taken to social media to share emotional tributes and memories of the late actor, who sadly passed away at the age of 43 last year after a secret four-year battle with colon cancer. Lupita Nyong’o, who starred alongside Boseman in Black Panther, posted a candid snapshot of the two laughing in the hallway during press for the MCU flick on Instagram and wrote:

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

The Talk co-host Elaine Welteroth replied to the 38-year-old actress post, stating:

“Holding space for your heart today.”

Another former Marvel co-star who shared their grief was Mark Ruffalo, saying on Twitter:

“Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.”

Michael B. Jordan said alongside a picture of the two:

“Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

Viola Davis shared a behind-the-scenes photo of their time on his final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. She captioned the picture:

“This day last year you left this earth and us. Man you are missed!!!”

Josh Gad shared a screenshot from his final text exchange with the 42 star, expressing:

“Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. I often go back to this, my final text from him, and smile knowing he always sought the beauty even when it could have been so much easier to give in to the harsh realities of life. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

Kerry Washington thanked Chadwick for always “watching over us” in a tweet. Meanwhile, the production houses behind Black Panther Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment penned:

“Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman.”

Kevin Hart posted a picture of himself court side with Boseman, his daughter Heaven, and his son Hendrix. Take a look (below):

One week ago, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, performed the song, I’ll Be Seeing You, in honor of her later husband during the Stand Up to Cancer event. According to Us Weekly, host Anthony Anderson introduced the widow with a heartfelt speech about the Marshall leading man:

“Many of us were devastated to learn of Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing after he privately grappled with cancer for several years. The world lost an incredible artist and a true hero. But before he was a public figure, he was a person like you or me, a son, a brother, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague, husband. Many of us are all too familiar with the fracture a dearly loved one’s passing leaves in the lives of those who love them.”

Our hearts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]