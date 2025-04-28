Shirtless Channing Tatum Kisses GF Inka Williams In New Pics As The Pair Go Instagram Official!

Got A Tip?

Channing Tatum and Inka Williams are Instagram official!

On Saturday, the 25-year-old model took to her IG Story to celebrate the Magic Mike star on his 45th birthday with a collage of PDA pics! The most prominent of which being a photo of Channing holding her from behind and planting a smooch on her head! Awww!

In the collage, Inka also included a polaroid of the pair, Channing on a motorcycle, swimming, hanging with his dog, and more. She wrote:

“Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest, most gorgeous human ever !!!”

She added, “Merci for making life beautiful and fun. Jtm trop fort,” which is French slang for “I love you.” See (below):

Inka Williams shares PDA birthday tribute to Channing Tatum
(c) Inka Williams/Instagram

Very cute!

What are your thoughts on this pairing, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Channing Tatum & Inka Williams/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]

Apr 28, 2025 09:20am PDT

