Zoë Kravitz Dating Austin Butler Now?!? She's Definitely Winning The Channing Tatum Breakup...

Damn, y’all. We were really sad for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz after they broke up. Not so much anymore…

Don’t get us wrong, we really liked them as a couple, but being single is affording Zoë some golden opportunities — and the Catwoman actress isn’t letting them get away!

First she sparked dating rumors with the hunky Noah Centineo from the To All The Boys I’ve Loved series. That guy is HOT. Now she’s hanging with one of the most desired guys in Hollywood! And we mean that in every sense!

An insider told The US Sun on Monday that Zoë and Austin Butler are seeing one another! The two play romantic leads in the upcoming Caught Stealing, and this source says there’s a little bit of life imitating art going on:

“Austin and Zoe have been spending time together over the past few weeks. They get on very well and their chemistry is as good off-screen as it is on it.”

Oh man. How many times will we sing this song? Cast as lovers because their chemistry is so good… can’t keep their hands off each other after hours, huh? The source added that things are going well, if staying both private and kinda casual for now:

“Austin and Zoe have been keeping it under the radar and aren’t putting a label on anything yet.”

But wait a second… This movie starting filming back in September. Pics of them getting steamy on set came out in early October… weeks before the news Zoë and Channing broke up. Huh!

So how long exactly have these two been together?? We heard Zoë and Channing grew apart. They happened to grow apart when she started kissing Austin Butler on a movie set? OK, if y’all say so…

The source makes sure to quiet the hints of any overlap, saying:

“They are both very respectful of their ex-partners and are just seeing how things go.”

We heard back in January that Austin and Kaia Gerber had broken up after three years together. Apparently that split happened at the end of 2024… Hmm…

Look, if Zoë is just moving on quickly, we cannot blame her at all! She’s an eligible bachelorette out here! If Channing didn’t realize what he was missing, it doesn’t mean she needs to pine or anything. Right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Zoë winning this breakup or what??

