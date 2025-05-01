Charles Barkley 'Concerned' For Pal Bill Belichick Amid Controversial Jordon Hudson Romance!

Charles Barkley is feeling uneasy for his friend.

The athlete didn’t hold back his reservations about the relationship between Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson. After the 24-year-old went viral for interrupting the former Patriots coach’s CBS interview, reports have claimed that’s the tip of the iceberg. Insiders say she’s become a controlling presence behind the scenes — and may be ruining Bill’s career.

On Wednesday’s episode of the Dan Patrick Show, Charles said he’s “not sure what’s going on” with the 73-year-old — but he’s worried! Uh oh! He explained candidly:

“He’s been a great friend for me for a long time. We’ve been great friends since he coached for the Browns. I think he’s got to be very careful right now. This is starting to be on a very slippery slope. He’s the greatest football coach ever. Him and [former University of Alabama coach] Nick Saban. For college, Nick Saban. For Bill, the NFL.”

But what he has seen of the couple? He’s not loving it:

“From what I’m hearing, it’s starting to be a very slippery slope. And I never talk about people’s personal relationships — that’s another rule I got. But, I will admit, I’m a little concerned with some of the stuff that’s going on. I might actually reach out to him to make sure everything’s good, but I am concerned from what I’m hearing. It’s not a good look, right, I’ll admit that. […] I hope everything’s alright.”

Yeesh. It’s one thing for the internet to be concerned, it’s another to hear it from Bill’s friends! So far, Belichick has maintained Jordon did nothing wrong during her CBS outburst, saying in a statement:

“She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

He claimed they were only supposed to be discussing his book, not his personal life (though a CBS News spokesperson pushed back on that, insisting there were no limitations to questions). Reports have claimed the ex-cheerleader was incredibly disruptive the whole time — not just about this one Q either — and even stormed off set for a half hour.

She’s also been accused of messing up a massive deal for Bill and UNC — causing the school to consider her a big “problem.” It’s gotten very messy very fast. Charles better call up his friend and make sure he’s OK ASAP!

See his full interview on this starting at 15:40 (below):

Thoughts?

[Image via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]