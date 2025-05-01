Bill Belichick’s Daughter-In-Law Drags Jordon Hudson For Unprofessional Outburst During CBS Interview!

Bill Belichick‘s family is just as upset and baffled by this Jordon Hudson drama as the rest of us!

The former Patriots coach’s romance with a much younger 24-year-old was always a little bit of a head-turner — but after that disastrous CBS interview over the weekend, the relationship has been thrust into the hot seat and everything we keep hearing about it just gets worse and worse. While most of the world is in shock over that aforementioned interview, in which the former cheerleader awkwardly interrupted to shut down a question about how the couple met, three stars are coming to Jordon’s defense — though Bill’s fam isn’t having it!

NFL stars Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski stood up for Bill and Jordon in their podcast Dudes on Dudes on Wednesday, arguing that Jordon was simply acting as Bill’s “representative” and clearly “working with Coach Belichick in the professional world” as his publicist. They’re not wrong, it would be pretty normal for a rep to speak up during an interview if the conversation was heading to a place they didn’t agree with. But any job title Jordon has reportedly given herself in relation to her boyfriend doesn’t seem to really exist. So, the situation is murky.

Nevertheless, the athletes think it was totally normal for Jordon — who was reportedly the only person with Bill at the taping — to do what she did as his rep. Nikki Glaser agreed, commenting under an Instagram clip of the pod:

“100% this. She’s acting as his publicist. Publicists do this during interviews. People are out for blood.”

But Coach’s daughter-in-law Jennifer Schmitt — married to son Stephen Belichick — isn’t on the same page. She replied:

“publicists act in a professional manner and don’t ‘storm’ off set delaying an interview.”

Oof!

That seems to confirm a TMZ Sports report in which a source claimed Jordon was a constant disruption during the filming, frequently interrupting and often speaking for the UNC employee. At one point, she reportedly got so fed up with a question that she stormed off and delayed the production for a half hour. Insiders noted she seemingly wanted her beau to follow along, but it’s unclear if he did. The whole thing “spooked” journalist Tony Dokoupil so much that he wrapped up the interview ASAP after. It’s saying something 3when a longtime reporter got so unnerved by that!

Given all that, we’re not very surprised Jennifer didn’t think Jordon was being “professional” — whether or not she’s really working for Bill! See the podcast commentary that sparked this clap back:

Unfortunately for Bill’s relative, it doesn’t seem like Jordon’s going anywhere… The next family reunion is about to be SO awk!

Reactions? Tell us (below)!

