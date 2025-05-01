YIKES! Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson May Have Killed His HBO Deal & Cost UNC A Ton Of Money!

Bill Belichick‘s controversial 24-year-old girlfriend didn’t just take over his latest TV interview! She may have completely derailed his potential HBO docuseries!

On Wednesday, a shocking new report by The Athletic claimed Jordon Hudson played an instrumental role in stopping production of a planned Hard Knocks series on the University of North Carolina. You know, the college where Bill is currently the head football coach!

How?? She tried to get heavily involved in the project from jump street. That’s according to multiple industry sources who spoke to the outlet anonymously about the negotiations that went on between UNC and HBO. And if it’s true… all we can say is… YIKES!!!

See, Belichick and UNC were supposed to be featured on the forthcoming season of Hard Knocks, an acclaimed football documentary series on HBO. It’s super, super popular — so getting UNC and Belichick in on the game was going to be a huge deal for everybody involved. But just days before they were supposed to publicly announce the planned production back in February, the whole thing completely fell apart. And now we may know why.

Per The Athletic, Jordon allegedly lobbied HBO to be heavily involved in the project. Negotiations got so intense, sources said anonymously to the outlet, that the project ultimately just got jammed… and it was clear they couldn’t move forward. And everybody is now pointing the finger at Jordon!!

That’s because, for one, things got to the point where she was allegedly identifying herself in emails and other correspondence as the Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions. Now, that’s super strange in large part because the news outlet says they have been unable to find ANY company registered under that name… in ANY state!

That’s also extremely close to what a source told DeuxMoi weeks ago:

“Jordon is extremely rude to Bill’s media team and co-workers. She’s ruining his career and taking over. She has issues with his family and professional life, signs her emails ‘CEO of Belichick Enterprises’ when legally there is no such thing.”

Soooo she’s just making up job titles left and right? She’s in charge of all things Belichick, is that it?

Per The Athletic‘s research, NFL Films was all ready to start filming on UNC’s campus beginning back on March 1 for a two-month stint to dive into UNC’s football program. However, two days after what was supposed to be their first day of filming, NFL Films’ VP for commercial operations and business affairs Jessica Boddy sent an email to UNC’s lawyers saying:

“[Producers] will not proceed with the production of the Belichick project.”

When pressed on why, Boddy’s email only said:

“The conversation [around the production and show] took a turn we were not comfortable with.”

Ummm…

The crazy thing here is that Belichick himself apparently really wanted to be part of the project. At least at one point, he did! The Athletic cited emails it saw in which Belichick was all gung-ho about filming. Plus, after the deal fell apart at the last minute, UNC lost out on $200,000 in facilities fees along with all the exposure that would have come from the show!

The emails seen by the news outlet — several hundred of them, it noted — detailed all the legwork that went into promoting the would-be show. Now, those emails did not mention Jordon, so it’s not clear what all happened there. But they did include a draft press release in which Belichick himself offers up a quote about how much he loves NFL Films.

There were other promo materials, too, including all kinds of logos and graphics focused on Bill’s first foray into coaching at UNC. And by that final day in February, everybody was ready to make the announcement and greenlight the production. Well, everybody except the former New England Patriots coach, that is. On the afternoon of February 28, executive producer Ken Rodgers wrote an email to show staffers that read:

“DO NOT announce. BB has not given approval.”

To that, UNC Associate Athletic Director Robbi Pickeral Evans replied:

“Any sense on your end if he is going to approve today? I also have calls into his office.”

And then Rodgers wrote back:

“It’s my hope that it happens this afternoon, but we are still waiting for Coach to approve. He has not given the go ahead yet.”

The next day, UNC’s lawyers got authorization to start receiving and signing contracts and put the whole thing into motion. But then, less than 48 hours later, it was all over. A deal that had been right at the finish line was completely dead — and nobody can quite figure out why.

At one point after the deal had clearly stalled and contracts weren’t signed, NFL Films exec Boddy wrote to UNC that the production team “greatly appreciate[s] your assistance throughout this process” before adding one final email:

“We should proceed with wrapping this up.”

And that was that. So what happened???

Though industry sources were quick to (anonymously) claim that Hudson played an instrumental role in killing the Hard Knocks negotiations, she isn’t mentioned in the emails seen by The Athletic. So, it’s not clear exactly what happened in those fateful final 48 hours, or how (or even if) Hudson is involved. And since nobody went on the record for this report in The Athletic, we still don’t know precisely WTF happened.

Still p wild, tho!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? There has been SO MUCH reported on Belichick and Hudson recently that we can’t help but wonder: is this a case of “where there’s smoke, there’s fire”?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

