Bill Belichick Breaks Silence On Viral Interview -- He Says CBS Tried To Make Jordon Hudson Look Bad!

Bill Belichick has major beef with CBS!

After a clip of Jordon Hudson interrupting the football coach’s CBS Sunday Morning interview went viral over the weekend, he’s claiming the news org “selectively” edited the footage to make his much younger girlfriend look bad!

Related: Jordon Hudson Wearing Ring On THAT Finger! Bill Belichick’s Friends Are Freaking Out!

In case you somehow missed the moment, Jordon cuts in when reporter Tony Dokoupil asks Bill where the two met. She says, “We’re not talking about that.” Watch (below):

On Wednesday, the University of North Carolina, where Bill serves as head coach of the Tar Heels, released his statement ripping CBS:

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning — Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book. Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview. I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.”

Oh, really? The guy who’s been making headlines for dating a woman a third his age was surprised to be asked about it? Come on, now! That’s the biz, man! Surely he expected it — especially when he brought her along!

He continued:

“After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

The coach concluded:

“The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career. Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true.”

Hmm. Reports have actually emerged claiming Jordon’s interjection was NOT just a one-time occurrence and was actually fairly “constant.” If anything it sounds like CBS cut out the worst of it.

He can blame the network, but there’s a lot more out there. Insiders have been saying for weeks that Jordon has taken control over his whole team’s responsibilities… And according to TMZ, that was pretty much confirmed by the interview. Not just the interruption, but the fact she was the only team member he showed up with to the interview. Despite literally being there to promote his book, there was no Simon & Schuster rep present, nor anyone else besides the 24-year-old was there. Which makes it seem like she’s hungry for control over his every move! And now that she’s being criticized for it, the pair are both in full blown damage control mode!

CBS has since responded to Bill’s statement, refuting his claim that the interview was intended to focus solely on his book:

“When we agreed to speak with Mr. Belichick, it was for a wide-ranging interview. There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.”

Ooh, inneresting! See (below):

A statement from @CBSNews on the interview with Mr. Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/1rpcZjCOUw — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) April 30, 2025

What are your thoughts on Bill’s statement, Perezcious readers? And CBS calling BS?? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via CBS/YouTube]