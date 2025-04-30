Jordon Hudson Wearing Ring On THAT Finger! Bill Belichick's Friends Are Freaking Out!

Is Bill Belichick about to walk down the aisle with his MUCH younger girlfriend or something?! Because this new picture has us SHOOK, y’all!!

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old NFL coaching icon stepped out for a luncheon at NYC’s American Museum of Natural History alongside his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. But it was what she was rocking on THAT FINGER during the outing that has everybody talking…

See, an eyewitness on the scene managed to snap pictures showing the NFL coach in a suit while his super-young lover rocked a pretty blue outfit. And… a ring. A ring, y’all! A RING! ON THAT LEFT-HAND DIGIT! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!

Ch-ch-check out the picture for proof (below):

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, wears ring on THAT finger during NYC outing post-interview spectacle https://t.co/EhLLON42AN pic.twitter.com/NBsuS5LEiE — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2025

WTF!!!

An eyewitness on the scene also had comments to make about the luncheon itself. According to them, Jordon was having to work overtime to keep Bill in the game, as it were:

“Belichick seemed distracted and on his phone while Jordon had her hand on his knee for much of the presentation as if to keep him engaged.”

Yikes! Not ideal!

But seriously, WTF is up with the ring?! That is what we want to know more about. Especially because it ain’t the first time she’s rocked a curious ring in the football coach’s presence! Just saying!

That’s only half the story here, tho, y’all. According to a separate new report in the New York Post, Bill’s closest friends are petrified over WTAF is going on between him and Hudson. One source told the outlet that the football coach’s longtime pals are “shaking their heads” at the age-gap relationship — especially after that CBS Sunday Morning interview went completely off the rails.

The insider explained that friends are trying to very delicately broach the subject with Bill:

“They are talking to him about her but very gently because they know how deep in he is.”

Oof. What a quote. And yet somehow, it gets even worse from there.

The insider added that Hudson supposedly “saw an opening” and “took it” when it came time to wiggle her way into the North Carolina Tar Heels gridiron leader’s life. That quick move has Bill’s friends totally scratching their heads. The insider said:

“This guy is known as being such a strong voice and in many ways autocratic — and here he is becoming mush in her hands and letting her direct everything.”

Wowwwwww… And then the source added:

“She is so much younger, so inexperienced and so lacking in perspective and professionalism.”

BIG yikes!

The Tony Dokoupil interview from this past Sunday is (obviously) a particular point of concern, too.

For one, the Post source said the brutal sit-down “exposed how bad things are, and how much control she’s been able to get” over Bill. Of Jordon’s apparently frequent interruptions of Dokoupil’s lines of questioning, the insider matter-of-factly stated:

“The optics were brutal.”

No s**t. But it all goes deeper than just one interview, too. According to that same insider, Belichick has allegedly turned over some professional responsibilities to Hudson — including handling all his media requests. The source explained:

“She’s gaining more and more territory, filling a need that he had — and she was very aggressive.”

Whoa…

A second source simply called the age-gap relationship “alarming” before choosing to describe Hudson as a “runaway train.”

The Post moles aren’t the only one sounding the alarm, either. According to a report in The Athletic, Jordon’s email signature now reads “Chief Operating Officer of Belichick Productions.” Which, uh, WHAT?!?!?!?! Then again, if there’s one thing this young woman knows, it’s all about emails…

And yet she somehow still has defenders, too. The Post cited someone who they identified as a fellow former beauty contestant who used to compete against Hudson and amazingly had good things to say about her ambition. That person said:

“I’m sure she could probably run a football team easily and compete in high heels and run a business. [Her pageant rivals] might not agree with her men choices, but she’s very well-liked. She’s very smart. I could see her being a good businesswoman. That said, his accomplishments overshadow her potential.”

Hmmm…

What do U make of all this insanity, tho, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

