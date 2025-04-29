Bill Belichick's Young Girlfriend Is Becoming Such A 'Problem' That His Employers Are Getting Worried!

Jordon Hudson isn’t just making Bill Belichick look bad on TV — she’s potentially screwing up his career!

The football coach’s CBS Sunday Morning interview has gone viral over how awkward it was! The 73-year-old was asked to chat about how he met his much younger girlfriend, and Jordon herself — sitting to the side — jarringly interrupted to shut down the question. She was reportedly a BIG nuisance on set, interrupting frequently throughout the filming process amid reports that she’s become an overbearing and controlling factor in Bill’s life!

You can see the cringe interview (below):

TMZ Sports sources doubled down on all this on Monday with new sources! They claimed the former cheerleader got so upset over reporter Tony Dokoupil‘s line of questioning that she butted in over and over to redirect the conversation — even answering for the Patriots alum when asked about football! She’d supposedly stop and correct him. WTF?!

At one point, she got SO mad about what was going down that she stood up and stormed off the set! Wow! She reportedly wanted her beau to follow along, but it’s unclear if he did. The outburst delayed the production for about 30 minutes, and once everything calmed down again, Tony was so “spooked” that he chose to wrap up ASAP. Dang!

Innerestingly, there was no other rep with Bill at the taping. Per the insiders, he arrived with only his 24-year-old girlfriend. Like she’s become his whole team! Whoa! Despite being there to promote his memoir The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football, no one from his book’s publishing company, Simon & Schuster, his employer the University of North Carolina, or anyone else on his team was there to oversee the segment. It was just him and Jordon! That, the confidants noted, was really puzzling to the CBS producers on set.

After the disastrous interview, higher-ups at CBS News and Sports had to come together to edit the segment and figure out how to salvage it all. We’d say they did a pretty good job considering how viral it became! But it wasn’t an easy task, especially since they were supposed to conduct a second interview with the acclaimed coach, but it was canceled. It’s unclear who pulled the plug.

All of this is REALLY messy, and it now has Bill’s bosses freaked! According to the outlet, Bill’s employers at UNC — where he’s the head football coach — are increasingly worried about Jordon’s role in his personal and professional life as she seemingly takes on the role of his manager. A source claimed there’s a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

Brutal! But we can’t blame them for being worried — she’s clearly got a lot of say over Bill and his career right now, so much so that tons of viewers are wondering if he’s OK in this relationship. Despite the backlash from the awkward interview, Jordon doesn’t seem to think she’s done anything wrong, so we doubt her behavior will be changing…

