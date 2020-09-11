Charli D’Amelio Reveals Secret Battle With An Unnamed Eating Disorder

Charli D’Amelio — the most followed star on TikTok and one of the most well-known content creators of Gen Z — opened up on Thursday about her secret struggle with an eating disorder.

Though she did not open up about any specifics or what type of disorder she has been “battling behind closed doors” in her Instagram Story, the teen voiced her support for others going through a similar situation and offered words of encouragement.

The 16-year-old began:

“I’ve always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I’ve never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders. It’s so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friend and family, let alone the world. I’ve been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately i hope that by sharing this I can help someone else. I know disorders are something that so many other people are also battling behind closed doors.”

She continued, likely referencing the song Prom Queen by Beach Bunny, which has grown on the app over the last several months (though creators such as Addison Rae have received backlash for using the song with a smile as they dance, likely not realizing it was written about a friend struggling with an eating disorder):

“To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realizing that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologize and I hope you know that I never intended to cause you harm.”

For those who haven’t heard the song she’s alluding to, take a look at some of the lyrics:

“Shut up, count your calories / I never looked good in mom jeans / Wish I, was like you, blue-eyed blondie, perfect body / Maybe I should try harder / You should lower your expectations / I’m no quick-curl barbie / I was never cut out for Prom Queen / If I get more pretty, do you think he will like me?”

Miz D’Amelio concluded her post, sharing a link to the National Eating Disorders Association‘s website (to which we have also linked below):

“For anyone that is struggling with this, I know some days can be worse than others, but I really hope you’ll swipe up to this link and get help if you need it. I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it’s ok to reach out and get help. We all need help sometimes. I love you all and please stay strong.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.

[Image via Charli D’Amelio/Instagram.]