Did Dave Grohl Really Just Imply Taylor Swift Doesn’t Actually Sing Live?!

Dave Grohl is NOT a Swiftie…

The Foo Fighters frontman threw some MAJOR shade at the Blank Space singer on Saturday, seeming to suggest that she doesn’t actually perform her vocals LIVE on the Eras Tour. While talking to the crowd at London Stadium, just miles from where she was performing at Wembley Stadium, the 55-year-old said:

“I know we were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her Eras Tour.”

Related: Taylor Brings Travis Kelce ON STAGE During London Show! OMG!

The crowd quickly began booing before he added:

“I’m telling you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour because I feel like we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f**king errors as well. Just a couple.”

The rocker then took aim at the legitimacy of Tay’s live performances:

“That’s because we actually play live. What? [I’m] just saying. We’re a live band.”

DAMN! What’s with the shade?! Why on Earth would he feel the need to try and tear down a female artist who’s literally more than 20 years younger than him?!?! Come on! It’s giving grumpy old man!

Dave concluded:

“You guys like live rock ’n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f**king place.”

Watch for yourself (below):

Add him to the list of people who “talk s**t,” we guess!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

[Images via Graham Finney/MEGA/WENN]