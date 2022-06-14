Charlie Sheen FURIOUS His Teen Daughter Joined OnlyFans -- And Blames Ex Denise Richards!

Uh-oh!

Charlie Sheen is speaking out after discovering his 18-year-old daughter joined OnlyFans — and he’s taking his anger out on ex-wife Denise Richards!

On Monday, Sami Sheen shocked her dad by revealing she joined the NSFW platform. Taking to Instagram with a bikini pic, the teen told followers to click the link in her bio to discover more “exclusive content,” writing:

“click the link in my bio if u wanna see more “

The link then takes users to her OnlyFans account where they can sign up for a $19.99 a month subscription. She promises to post “new content 2-3 times a week” and even encourages subscribers to slide into her DMs! No wonder her famous pops is upset!

Ch-ch-check out her promo post (below):

In addition to the IG bikini pic as her profile picture, she also uploaded a censored shot of her booty for the profile’s banner. So far, she has one other locked photo on the site with the caption:

“Your view of me”

As you can imagine, Charlie was taken back to see her venture into the risqué site — and his statement on the matter revealed a LOT about the ongoing family drama! Speaking to Us Weekly shortly after the account went live, the actor seemed to blame the whole thing on baby momma Denise, saying:

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother.”

The shade!

The 56-year-old reiterated the fact that he had no control over this, explaining that Sami is back living with the Wild Things alum after a stint with him, noting:

“This did not occur under my roof.”

While he doesn’t approve of the new profile, he seems to understand that he doesn’t have much control over what his now-adult teen does anymore, adding:

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum clapped back at her ex’s take on the situation, arguing that Sami’s OnlyFans account has nothing to do with whose house she’s is living in, telling Page Six:

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Hmm. They could probably both be doing a little bit more if they truly don’t want her on the site? TBH, though, it doesn’t sound like Denise is that worried! She also commented on Sami’s IG post to show her public support as well, cheering on her daughter by writing:

“Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you “

Wow! She’s really taking a strong stance!

Of course, all this comes after the model admitted to having a “strained” relationship with her daughter. The two were estranged for a bit while Sami went to live with her dad last year. News of the controversy came after the model youngster posted a video on TikTok that revealed she “dropped out of high school” and moved out of her mom’s “hell house.”

Appearing on the Jeff Lewis Live show in February, the reality star boiled the drama down to teens being teens and not wanting to follow the rules, explaining:

“But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber … where you have everything that you want. There are certain rules and I enforce them. And there’s different rules at [Charlie’s] house and that’s okay.”

She wasn’t ashamed to talk about the hard truth either, musing:

“Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her and it’s very difficult. I know though we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

Things seemed to get better for the duo in May since they enjoyed a nice Mother’s Day together. And now we know they must have reconciled if Sami’s back living at home! Too bad it looks like she’s struck up an issue with her other parent now!!

Do you think Charlie’s concerns are justified? Should mom and dad be doing more to protect their daughter as she ventures down this new path? Sound OFF (below)!

