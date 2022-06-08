Todd Chrisley's Daughter Lindsie Is 'Saddened' By Guilty Fraud Trial Verdict: 'Not What I Hoped'

Lindsie Chrisley is reeling over her father’s guilty verdict.

A day after Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, his 32-year-old daughter took to Instagram to express her frustrations with fans, revealing that she was “deeply saddened” by how the trial panned out.

On top of a photo of her and her son Jackson, the podcaster wrote:

“I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week. The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support.”

Lindsie’s support of her father is sweet, no doubt, but it’s a complete 180 from how she used to feel about the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch — whom she previously called a “monster” for allegedly threatening to release her sex tape in a supposed blackmail scandal with her half-brother, Chase.

Related: Todd’s Former Business Partner Claims They Had Gay Affair

Curiously, the Coffee Convos host eventually walked back her claims, alleging there was, in fact, no tape. During her appearance in court before the trial came to an end, Lindsie told the jury she no longer believes her father — who she was estranged from for several years — tried to extort her. It’s also worth noting she was reportedly reprimanded by the judge for not taking the questions seriously.

As fans know, Lindsie is the oldest daughter of Todd and his ex-wife Teresa Terry. He split from Terry, his high school sweetheart, in 1996 and married Julie later that year. The 53-year-old and his second wife went on to welcome Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16.

The pair were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy in 2019. The South Carolina native denied the allegations, putting the blame on ex-employee Mark Braddock for using “a bunch of phony documents” to get “revenge” on the couple.

During the trial, the prosecutor claimed that Todd and Julie “made up documents” in order to borrow over $30 million from banks and hid funds from the IRS. The duo’s lawyer addressed the guilty verdict in a statement, telling Us Weekly the pair were “disappointed” and were planning to appeal.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, and the Chrisleys will stay on home detention until that hearing.

Thoughts on Lindsie’s reaction?

[Image via USA/Dr. Phil/YouTube]