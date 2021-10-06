Denise Richards ‘Blindsided’ After Charlie Sheen Wins Ruling Of 'ZERO' Child Support -- Despite Only Housing One Of Their Daughters

Denise Richards is reportedly livid after a court ruling adjusting ex-husband Charlie Sheen’s child support payment to “zero dollars per month” — even though their 16-year-old daughter Lola still lives with her!

According to court documents obtained by People, a judge made the decision in Los Angeles County court on Monday after their other daughter Sami recently started residing at the 56-year-old actor’s home. However, it turns out that Denise may have had NO idea this was coming at all!

A source close to the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who was not present for the hearing due to a work commitment, told the publication she was shocked by the decision and was even unaware that a court date was scheduled, saying:

“Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened yesterday while she is out of town filming. She was blindsided.”

While she was out of town? Hmm…

In case you’ve missed it, things have recently become pretty messy between Richards and Sheen, who were married from 2002 to 2006, after Sami publicly celebrated moving out of her mom’s “hell house” last month. In the TikTok video, which has been made private, the 17-year-old expressed how she was “trapped” at the Wild Things star’s “abusive household” for years but is so much happier now living with her dad.

Now Denise reportedly feels that Sheen is “manipulating the situation.” Even more so, the insider claims the television personality finds the court ruling mind-boggling since Lola primarily still lives with her!

“Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her. This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible.”

Meanwhile, another source countered the “blindsided” claim, saying Richards “has known about the court date for six months.” They also clarified that Sami has been living with Sheen since July despite her move-in date being listed to be April in the court hearing. As you may recall, Sami previously shared a video back in July claiming that her mom tried kicking her out of the house — so the timing there would make a lot more sense.

While Richards may feel aggravated by the court’s decision, the insider expressed that she only wants what is best for Sami and Lola at the end of the day:

“Denise loves Sami very much and Sami loves her. Denise is very saddened by the entire situation. She’s a mother who wants to protect her kids. They need structure and rules and Charlie is very permissive. Denise just wants the best for them.”

It sounds like this complicated situation isn’t anywhere close to being done, and we’ll have to wait and see if Denise will plan on firing back at the court ruling. But hopefully, the two parents can just work something out for the sake of their daughters.

