Family Feud Over? Charlie Sheen’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Reunites With Estranged Mom Denise Richards For Mother’s Day!

It seems like a major reconciliation has happened between this mother-daughter duo!

Charlie Sheen’s 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen publicly blasted her mother Denise Richards last year after moving out of her supposedly “abusive household.” The family drama even resulted in some major legal changes to the exes’ child support agreement, so we can admit we were pleasantly surprised to see the mother and daughter reunite for an incredibly loving Mother’s Day!

On Sunday, Sami posted a series of selfies with her momma on Instagram with an overwhelmingly kind caption, saying:

“happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life ”

Oh my! That’s an incredibly different attitude toward the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum than before! Ch-ch-check out their recent encounter (below).

They look so happy!

As we mentioned, last year the teenager took to TikTok with a candid video about some of the things she was dealing with that were affecting her mental health, she detailed:

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

Everything changed for the better, according to her, once she moved into her father’s home, she continued:

“Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school.”

Just weeks later, the Platoon star went to court asking a judge to amend his child support payments to Denise now that Sami was living with him full-time. And, miraculously, the court agreed! They completely dropped all his payments, even though the exes’ other daughter Lola, 16, was still living with Denise. Jeez.

At the time, a source close to the reality TV personality told People that she was shocked to learn of the decision and was not even aware that the court date had been scheduled, they claimed:

“Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened yesterday while she is out of town filming. She was blindsided.”

The insider also noted that Richards felt like her ex-husband was “manipulating the situation,” arguing:

“Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her. This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible.”

On the other hand, though, another source insisted that Richards had “known about the court date for six months.” So, who knows. Either way, a divide was evident in the family as the Wild Things alum took jabs at the 56-year-old, complaining that his house is “a big party” that Sami had retreated to so she didn’t have to live by normal rules.

It seems some time and space have really helped to mend this “strained” relationship! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

