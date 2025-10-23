Charlie Sheen Wrote Denise Richards A $1 Million Check As A Joke! Unfortunately For Him…

Denise Richards got the last laugh after Charlie Sheen pulled a prank on her!

During an appearance on KFC Radio on Tuesday, the Two and a Half Men alum recalled he once wrote out a check for a whopping $1 million to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum… as a joke! Damn!

However, he wasn’t laughing in the end — because it totally backfired on him! He said:

“I wrote a check to Denise once for $1 million on her birthday, kind of as a joke, and she kept it not as a joke.”

Ha! According to Charlie, Denise “f**king cashed it” a month later! OMG! What did the actor expect? He wrote a whole check out for a loooot of money! An amount he actually had in the bank! Hard to blame the reality star for calling his bluff! LOLz!

Charlie could not remember whether the pair were still married at the time or if it was after they’d split — nor could he decide which scenario would be “funnier.” Regardless, he made clear he never planned for her to cash the check:

“Yeah, which makes it sting more? But, you know, if I’m on the other side of that, I’m probably cashing that check.”

Who wouldn’t? However, Charlie only wished Denise had given him a heads-up:

“‘Hey, you sound like you’re driving somewhere. Yeah, to the bank, actually.’”

At least the Major League star had enough cash in the bank at the time! He added:

“But I guess there’s gratitude that there was enough money in that account for that check not to bounce.”

Now we want to know what Denise did with all that money! LOLz! Watch Charlie recall the story (below):

