The Most Iconic Things Celebs Have Said About Being Single!

Look, we love love more than maybe anybody out there, but even we get that it’s sometimes hard to see couples falling in love when you’re left all alone without a plus one by your side!

Whether you’re going through a breakup or feel perpetually single, don’t fret! You’re not alone! Plenty of stars have gone solo, too — and they had a TON of amazing things to say about it! Ch-ch-check some of our favorite quotes about the joys of being all by your lonesome (below)!

Taylor Swift

She might be in one of the CUTEST romances right now, but Taylor Swift knows what it’s like to be single. Her best advice? She told The Telegraph in 2015:

“I used to think it was important to find a boyfriend. But I don’t feel that it is now. I just want to have as much fun and as many adventures as possible.”

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria knows what’s up! She dished to People in 2015:

“Some people said, ‘Oh. You don’t want to be alone.’ And I said, ‘I’m not alone! I’m with myself. And myself is fabulous.”’

If you can’t love yourself then how can you love anyone else, right??

Lil Nas X

After getting out of a serious relationship in 2021, Lil Nas X was candid about wanting to take his time before getting into another relationship, noting in a WSJ. Magazine interview:

“At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun, I want to cause chaos sometimes. I want a long, legendary, fun life.”

And you don’t need a partner for that!

Jennifer Lawrence

After her split from Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Jennifer Lawrence told New York Times writer Maureen Dowd during a TimesTalk interview:

“I’m not a lonely person. I never feel lonely. … It’s not a sad thing to be alone. I think what I was trying to get across was that I don’t feel a lack of something not being in a relationship. I don’t feel like there is an emotional void to be filled.”

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron isn’t gonna settle for anyone! She said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020:

“My life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won’t accept anything less.”

100%!

Diane Keaton

While speaking to photo agency WENN at an event back in 2001 (per The Cut), Diana Keaton reflected:

“I remember when I was young I honestly believed in some ridiculous way that you would find someone who would be the person you lived with until you died. I don’t think that because I’m not married it’s made my life any less. That old maid myth is garbage.”

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling dropped this truth bomb in a chat with Flare in 2014:

“In my 20s, I was not only boy crazy, but marriage and relationship crazy. Now it’s almost the opposite. My work is so rewarding and I’m so self-centered about it that I’m kind of excited about not having to go home and ask someone about their day.”

LOLz!! That’s an unexpected perk of being single!

Lizzo

Lizzo has an inneresting POV on what it means to be single — even if you’re in a relationship! She told People in 2019:

“I’m a very, very single bitch. Even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom. I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.”

Selena Gomez

Before falling for Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez shared the ups and downs of getting used to going solo. Appearing on The Zach Sang Show in 2020, she dished:

“I’ve been super, super single for two years. I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome.”

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian has had her fair share of heartbreaks, and like many, she thinks it’s healthier for some people to be single than jump from relationship to relationship. While hosting a party at the 1OAK Nightclub in 2014, she spilled:

“I think being single is really healthy for people. I think people who go from one relationship to another, I don’t know if they have a healing process or know what went wrong or how to better themselves.”

Now we wonder what she’d say about someone who keeps going back to the same man — even though they clearly haven’t changed? Just saying!

See?! If celebs can find the bright side to singlehood, so can you! Who had your YOUR fave quote about being single? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Taylor Swift/Khloe Kardashian/Instagram & Ellen Show/Selena Gomez/YouTube]