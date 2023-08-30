Pete Davidson's Ex Chase Sui Wonders Living Her Best Life Post Breakup!

Chase Sui Wonders doesn’t appear down in the dumps about her breakup with Pete Davidson! Quite the opposite!

Less than a week after news broke that the pair went their separate ways after less than a year of dating, the 27-year-old actress has been seen in great spirits while hanging out with friends. She even took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her BeReal picture, which showed her attending the US Open in New York. In the snapshot, she could be seen with a pal in the stands, the brightly lit tennis court in front of them. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Looks like fun, no?

Related: Is Pete Davidson On Ketamine??

She also posted a close-up photo of herself earlier this week soaking up the sun at a beachside bar. See (below):

Clearly, Chase isn’t letting her split from the 29-year-old comedian get her down! But we guess this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. Sources for Us Weekly previously revealed that “there’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between” her and Pete after the breakup. As for why things are over between them? The insider added:

“Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Good for Chase for going out and having some fun after her breakup! We love to see it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Chase Sui Wonders/Instagram, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]