Is Pete Davidson On Ketamine??

Pete Davidson is has a new Special K in his life… and no, we’re not talking about Kim K.

It’s no secret the famed comedian has struggled with his mental health over the years, he’s been very open about it in his standup and on SNL. But it sounds like he’s trying out some heavy duty stuff to try and help treat it now. According to a Tuesday morning report published by Page Six, while opening for Dave Chappelle at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the King of Staten Island actor shared with the massive crowd that he’s taking ketamine to treat his depression. And it sounds like he wasn’t joking!

The outlet reached out to a friend of the Saturday Night Live alum, who confirmed that Pete is, in fact, taking the horse tranquilizer in the form of a nasal spray, and that it wasn’t just a joke for the show.

You may have heard ketamine is a “horse tranquilizer” and in large doses that’s true — but it’s also traditionally been used in veterinary medicine as a dissociative anesthetic to help induce and maintain anesthesia in all sizes of animal. And yes, it has also been used — and abused — by humans as a party drug for decades, a way to make “patients feel detached from their pain and environment,” according to the DEA. But as with many drugs, it’s all about the dosage and the patient. In 2019, the drug was approved by the FDA as a nasal spray to help fight depression in sufferers who haven’t had luck with more common antidepressants.

Innerestingly enough, though, Pete’s publicist flat-out denied that the Bodies Bodies Bodies star is on the drug in an official statement to the outlet:

“Pete Davidson is not on ketamine.”

Hmmm, so what’s the truth here? Is he taking the drug and his publicist just wants to keep it under wraps, worried about the connotations? Or was it really just a bit for his comedy set — that his pal was in on?

Back in June, the Bupkis star checked himself into rehab, not for addiction issues, but rather to seek treatment for borderline personality disorder and PTSD. A friend told Page Six at the time:

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

So, while it’s not exactly crystal clear whether he is or isn’t on on the powerful drug, it sounds like fans can take comfort in the fact that he really tries to prioritize his mental health, which is all any of us can do, right? We just hope if he is using the antidepressant, he’s doing so in a safe way!

