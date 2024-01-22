Cheer Has ANOTHER Child Porn Arrest?!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Netflix’s Cheer is being rocked by yet another child porn arrest.

On Monday, TMZ reported that the son of famous cheerleading coach Monica Aldama has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in Texas. In legal docs obtained by the outlet, it was revealed that the 27-year-old, whose name is Austin Aldama, was taken into jail in Navarro County last Thursday on ten (!!) counts of possession of child porn.

WTF?!

What’s really f**ked up is that prosecutors say they allegedly have evidence of file names possessed by Austin that contain graphic footage children UNDER THE AGE OF TEN. How completely DISGUSTING!!!

The outlet reported that Austin has since been released on bond with the condition of a few mandates. Namely, he must submit to random drug tests, voluntary searches of his phone and computer, prohibition of viewing of pornography at all, and apparently a few other unclarified stipulations. The outlet reported that he hasn’t been arraigned yet, nor has he entered a plea deal.

This comes less than two years after Cheer star Jerry Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison after facing seven child pornography-related charges of his own. Monica, for her part, was sued last year for allegedly covering up sexual assault among the cheerleaders.

So f**ked up. We hope to see justice served. Reactions? Share in the comments down below.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Images via Navarro County Sheriff’s Office & Netflix/YouTube]