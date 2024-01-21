Suspected Stalker Arrested Outside Of Taylor Swift’s NYC Apartment -- After Allegedly Trying To Break In?!

A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift’s NYC apartment.

On Saturday, New York Police Department officers responded to reports of a “disorderly person” outside of the Love Story singer’s Tribeca apartment. A spokesperson for the department told Page Six the same day:

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location.”

While law enforcement didn’t confirm whether or not it was the pop star’s residence specifically he was attempting to get into, a separate source told the outlet they saw him doing exactly that:

“I first saw him around 1 p.m. — he went up to Taylor’s door. I’m not sure if he knocked or rang the doorbell.”

The eyewitness noted that the man had been pacing around the neighborhood “for a few weeks,” while a second claimed he’d been “lurking here for a month.” They added he’s allegedly been “sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable.”

As far as why… That source claims it’s because he wanted to meet Tay. They told the outlet:

“When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.’ He even had flowers at one point.”

The neighbor added that they’ve called the police “many times” but that nothing was done until he actually tried getting into the apartment building:

“I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic. Total nutcase.”

The first insider told the outlet that after the NYPD arrived, they talked for “a few minutes before they cuffed him.” They added:

“It was all pretty civil. He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything.”

In pics obtained by the outlet, the bearded man can be seen in khakis, a tan hoodie, and a dark coat. PD noted that he was arrested on an unrelated warrant. See (below):

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested after trying to get into her building in NYC https://t.co/DEd9ED1W1e pic.twitter.com/dAtjPTmo78 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2024

What’s really scary is that Taylor was probably there, as she’s expected to make an appearance at Highmark Stadium in NY for boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoffs game against the Buffalo Bills. It’s an eerie thought knowing she could have been behind the door this man was allegedly trying to break into! We’re glad nothing too scary happened and that everyone is okay!

