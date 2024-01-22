Travis Kelce Planning Something 'Special' For Taylor Swift For Valentine's Day -- As They Get 'Excited' About Future!

Looks like Taylor Swift‘s schedule is booked for Valentine’s Day!

With the NFL season coming to an end and The Eras Tour picking back up soon, Tay Tay and her beau Travis Kelce are super busy right now! But according to one source who spoke to ET on Monday, that doesn’t mean anything to them, because they’re still as just as in love as they were before. Speaking to the outlet, the insider had only good news regarding their whirlwind relationship:

“Taylor and Travis are doing really well. They try to spend as much time as they can together. Travis also makes it a point to make sure Taylor feels as comfortable as possible at his home. They have discussed their future as a couple and are excited at the idea of it.”

Ooh la la!

Being excited about the future is a GREAT sign! Even if their romance is still in its early days, it’s always important to make sure they’re on the same path! The source said the Kansas City Chiefs player isn’t only focusing on the future, though. He’s supposedly putting all his energy into gearing up for a memorable Valentine’s Day with his lady:

“Right now, Travis is focused on Valentine’s Day and wants to do something fun and special for Taylor.”

Hopefully he’s finally got that gift idea sorted out! Last we heard earlier this month, he said on his podcast New Heights that he was feeling the “pressure” of the fast-approaching holiday.

We’re sure whatever these two love birds decide to do for V-Day, it’ll be a sweet memory as their first one together! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via New Heights/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]