Restaurant Worker Caught Sticking Penis In Customers' Food -- But What Cops Found Next Was WAY WORSE!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A restaurant worker in Houston was fired after getting caught with his pants down. But it gets worse… When cops showed up to investigate the disgusting claims against him, they actually found something WAY worse than that.

This crazy story starts back on April 4. The manager of Houston’s Kulture Restaurant called the Harris County Sheriff’s Office with allegations an employee named Othello Holmes was putting his private parts into and onto food he was preparing in the restaurant’s kitchen. Per KPRC, the manager even supplied deputies with video of Holmes’ actions.

Per his arrest affidavit, when cops questioned Holmes, he admitted to putting his wedding tackle into some jelly. He told detectives “he had a sexual urge, however, he stopped himself before he ejaculated.” WTF?!?! Not ejaculating doesn’t make it any better… Well, it actually does, we guess, but it’s still a thousand miles from OK!

Related: Man Called 911 After Murdering His Wife — He Was Scared Her Dad Was ‘Going To Kill’ Him

Holmes was arrested and charged with indecent assault. The restaurant immediately fired him, too. Story over, right? WRONG!

Eleven days after the first report, on April 15, cops received written permission from Holmes to search his phone. Acting on a hunch, they painstakingly combed through the 27-year-old’s phone after getting a subpoena. What they say they found was truly shocking: child sexual abuse material.

There was so much CSAM, in fact, cops are now worried Holmes may have been involved in physically molesting children, too. Harris County Constable Alan Rosen told KPRC:

“We kept investigating this person, and boy, I’m glad we did, because we got a subpoena for his phone, and we found some really horrible things on his phone. I can tell y’all this individual is a predator … We found child pornography, and we are fearful that he potentially may have and at some point, molested young children.”

OMG…

Per the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, investigators found more than 100 images of child porn along with five videos. They also found a screenshot of a chat message Holmes had been having with someone identified only in his phone as “Princess.” In that message, Holmes wrote:

“Super pervy yesterday. I wish I had access to kids.”

What. The. F**k.

Per court docs filed that updated Holmes’ arrest to include child porn charges, cops say the videos show minors ranging from teenagers down to infants. Some of the videos show graphic intercourse, and one reportedly shows Holmes fondling himself while lying next to a child that investigators estimate to be about six years old. Cops were able to identify Holmes in the clips based on his tattoos, as well as consistent bedding that matched up with other videos. We thought the first part of this story made us sick.

Related: Man Murdered GF Because She Didn’t ‘Respect’ Him — Then Sent Video Of Corpse To Her Ex!

Like we said, Kulture Restaurant terminated Holmes after the initial charges. Then, when his updated charges came to light, the restaurant shared a statement with Houston media outlets suggesting that a demotion at work may have spurred his kitchen activities:

“The employee has been terminated, and we have taken all necessary steps to restore our normal services to the public. We strongly believe this is an isolated incident resulting from retaliatory measures due to a demotion. Most importantly, this dangerous pedophile is off the streets. We are continuing to work with ourselves and our employees and law enforcement as this ongoing investigation unfolds.”

Constable Rosen confirmed the restaurant acted immediately upon seeing Holmes’ actions. Thankfully, since they occurred before the place opened for the day, the rest of the staff was able to clean and sterilize everything with no danger to the public. Rosen told KPRC:

“They had not served a single patron of the restaurant. And they shut down and only had their staff, their cook staff go in and throw away items in the kitchen and or sterilize things and take the appropriate corporate responsible actions to fix the problem.”

Well, that’s good. The kitchen stuff is obviously disgusting enough. But the CSAM… There are no other words for that. What a terrible, nauseating twist.

Holmes has since been booked into Harris County Jail on a $50,000 bond for both the initial indecent assault charge and multiple charges for the possession of child pornography.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Harris County Sheriff’s Office]