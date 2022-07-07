Disgraced Cheer Star Jerry Harris Apologizes After Child Porn Sentencing: 'I Do Not Deserve Forgiveness'

Jerry Harris is taking the first step towards making amends to his sex abuse victims.

In case you missed it, the Cheer star was just sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. Now, he is doing the only thing there really is left for him to do: apologize.

During his sentencing on Wednesday he took the opportunity to speak out to all of the affected parties, admitting:

“To my victims, I am sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you. I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone. I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry.”

It’s a horrible crime. But at least he’s taking full responsibility…

He added that he will try to “do better” and be a “better person” in the future. He left victims with the sentiment:

“I do not deserve forgiveness, but I do pray that one day you might find it in your hearts.”

First and foremost, we hope that his victims are eventually able to heal from the trauma that was brought by the reality star’s actions. Whether they forgive will be up to them at that time.

He then went on to thank his loved ones for their support:

“You gave me ‘Moms’ after my mother died. You showed me what a real family looked like. You loved me for the person that I was. You taught me that I wasn’t broken, and you tried to give me a space to heal. You all have provided me with kindness and inspiration through a very dark time.”

The 22-year-old then thanked the judge directly for the court’s ability to “see me for the human being that I am and not just someone who committed terrible crimes,” continuing on to explain that he has been “unfairly judged for most of my life.”

Being judged is never a good feeling, but don’t get it twisted: Jerry is NOT the victim here. Thankfully he did acknowledge that in this situation the “anger and judgment are deserved.”

Jerry then spoke on the topic of his imprisonment since his September 2020 arrest, saying:

“These past 22 months have been a time of reflection and self-discovery for me. Much of it has been incredibly painful. My journey is not done though. I have a lot left to give and atone for. My only request is that you try and see me for the person I am and not just someone who selfishly harmed others.”

Wow. He may have gotten the same sentence as Josh Duggar, but this was a wholly different reaction than the smirking lack of accountability we saw in that case.

The reality star’s lawyers also expressed their gratitude for the judge’s recognition of his “humanity, worthiness [and] rehabilitative potential.”

Following Jerry’s 12 years served in prison, he will be court-supervised for an additional 8 years. He will be 34 when he gets out. We hope he really is completely rehabilitated by then.

What do YOU think of his apology?

[Images via Entertainment Tonight &/YouTube]