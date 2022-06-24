Cheer Star Maddy Brum Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car!

Cheer star Maddy Brum is counting her blessings after a terrifying accident.

On Thursday, the Navarro College cheerleader, who was a breakout star on the second season of the popular Netflix series, revealed she was in a Kansas City, Missouri hospital after being hit by a car earlier this week. Oh no! Alongside a picture of her in a hospital bed, she wrote:

“I’m feeling extra blessed today. Blessed to be alive and blessed to be surrounded by people who give me nothing but happiness and comfort.

Maddy shared the accident occurred two days prior to her post, while she was still on the Cheer Live 2022 Tour. The athlete said she had been crossing the street with her fellow cheerleaders Angel Rice, James Thomas, and Javon “Jay” Kendrick when suddenly “a car turned and drove into me at 20-30 mph.” OMG!!! She continued:

“Luckily, I only left with bruises and cuts on my body. Thank you to my people @amazingjamestho @qangel_rice @thejaykendrick for being by my side and making sure I was safe and okay. I have the bestest friends.”

She also thanked the tour for helping her to the hospital and “getting an orthopedic surgeon to make sure I was okay to still do what I love.” As for the tour? Maddy added:

“I will be doing the tour to the best of my ability for the next few shows. I am so unbelievably thankful that I am still alive and still get the opportunity to do what I love. Thank you @deidraa_lizette for being a ROCKSTAR and coming in on such short notice while I’m recovering. I love you all! Thank you.”

This must have been so scary! We are wishing Maddy a speedy recovery!

[Image via Maddy Brum/Instagram]