This Cheer Fan Favorite Is ENGAGED!!

Love is in the air!

Cheer star Morgan Simianer is officially engaged to her boyfriend Stone Burleson! Stone popped the question over the weekend in Dallas, Texas on the rooftop of the HALL Arts Hotel. Sharing the news with People, he gushed:

“After our first date, I knew I wanted to be with Morgan for the rest of my life, and this weekend, I asked her to be my forever, she blessed me by saying yes.”

Awww!! Stone proposed with a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise diamond ring. The 2 and 3/4-carat diamond sits on a halo of diamonds on an 18K yellow gold band. Stunning!

The couple has been dating since early 2021. According to the outlet, the Netflix personality was lured to the hotel by her publicists, who set up a fake interview and photoshoot with her former coach Monica Aldama. She was dressed to the nines when she arrived to see her now-fiancé standing on the rooftop with rose petals scattered around to create the most romantic setting!

After she said yes, Morgan was surprised by a party full of friends and family. (It’s unclear if Monica was actually in attendance.) The Navarro College graduate reflected on the magical moment, telling People:

“I’m so excited I get to marry my best friend. I’ve been dreaming about this day since I was a little girl.”

She added:

“Stone has made my dreams come true. I’m so excited to be with him for the rest of my life.”

Cute!

Sharing the happy news with followers on Instagram, the cheerleader expressed on Monday:

“He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name. I can’t wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone. “

Check out some of the breathtaking photos of the couple (below)!

Many congratulations!!

[Image via Morgan Simianer/Instagram]