Chelsea Clinton BLASTS Former Friend Ivanka Trump, Confirms They Haven’t Spoken Since 2016!

Chelsea Clinton isn’t holding back her feelings about her former friend, Ivanka Trump!

It is crazy to think there was a time when Bill and Hillary Clinton’s daughter and Donald Trump’s daughter were best friends, but they were for years until the 2016 presidential election. They even gushed about each other in interviews, with Chelsea telling Vogue in 2015:

“I still consider her [Ivanka] a very close friend, and she considers me as well. We have a great relationship. She’s always aware of everyone around her and ensuring that everyone is enjoying the moment. It’s an awareness that in some ways reminds me of my dad, and his ability to increase the joy of the room. There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka.”

For her part, Ivanka echoed similar sentiments to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2016 – three months before the election:

“I still consider her a very close friend, and she considers me as well. We have a great relationship. I’m not running for public office, and neither is she, so of course we’re still friends.”

While the two women insisted political differences wouldn’t get in the way of their bond, they did in the end. And now, the 42-year-old is shedding some light on her and Ivanka’s friendship. When asked about her relationship (or lack thereof now) with the 40-year-old on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, Chelsea did not hesitate to get a dig in and said:

“I would say we were friends. She’s not the person I called when I was curious about something for my kids or if I was debating a life decision, but we were definitely friends. And then she went to the dark side.”

True that!

Chelsea shared that they last spoke in November 2016. However, the mom did clear up a claim from Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, in his new memoir Breaking History. The 41-year-old wrote in the book that Donald allegedly asked Ivanka to reach out to Chelsea to invite the entire Clinton family for dinner to develop a “cordial relationship” after the election:

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill for dinner in the coming weeks. Ivanka did call Chelsea, but days later Hillary backed [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s challenge to the election, and Trump ended his outreach.”

But Chelsea insinuated in her interview with Andy Cohen that Jared lied, saying:

“It is true that I spoke to Ivanka in November 2016, it’s the last time I have spoken to her. But I do not recall being invited to dinner.”

This isn’t the first time Chelsea has spoken about her falling out with Ivanka, saying on WWHL n 2020 she had “no interest in being friends with someone who is not only complicit but actively taking part in this administration’s every day collision of cruelty and incompetence.” You can ch-ch-check out her interview with Andy (below):

.@ChelseaClinton on Ivanka Trump: "We were definitely friends and then she went to the dark side." #WWHL pic.twitter.com/WeyYInlWmI — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 9, 2022

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Twitter, Judy Eddy/WENN]