Chelsea Handler Skiing Naked For Her 46th Birthday Is An Inspiration!

People celebrate their birthday in all kinds of ways, but we’ve never seen anything quite like this!

Chelsea Handler is no stranger to stripping down for social media, and her birthday post is proof. But this naked shoot is particularly impressive — she’s casually skiing in her birthday suit, with American and Canadian flag pasties over her nipples, a joint in one hand and a drink in the other. Honestly — it’s iconic!

The comedienne captioned the post:

“It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size. This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to. America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile.”

She added:

“If you can afford to make a donation of any amount (even $10) in honor of my bday, I urge you to contribute to @candaid and help deliver clean drinking water to Texans in need, more info in my stories. Giving is living. “

We love a philanthropic spin on a birthday present. Girl is fit, free, and generous to boot. Happy birthday Chelsea!

[Image via Chelsea Handler/Instagram]