Chelsea Handler SLAMS Piers Morgan By Sharing 2014 Interview, Says He's Stayed 'The Same'

Some controversial public figures evolve with the times, but Piers Morgan is not one of them.

At least, that’s what Chelsea Handler thinks following the journalist’s exit from Good Morning Britain on the heels of criticism over the insensitive comments he made about Meghan Markle and her mental health struggles.

To illustrate her point, the comedienne posted a clip on Wednesday from a 2014 interview from Piers’ now-defunct CNN show in which she and the host squabbled about his unprofessional behavior. She captioned the clip:

“Some a**holes get better, some just stay the same.”

In the video (below), the Chelsea Does star blasted the 55-year-old media man for checking his phone during the commercial break. She said:

“I want viewers to know — I mean, they must know because they’re probably following you on Twitter — I mean, you can’t even pay attention for 60 seconds. You’re a terrible interviewer.”

In response, Morgan spat out his usual venom:

“Well, you just weren’t keeping my attention. That’s more an issue for you than me.”

But Chelsea stood her ground, retorting:

“That’s not my problem. This is your show. You have to pay attention to the guest that you invited on your show.”

As Morgan maintained that he would have paid attention to the New Jersey native if she were “interesting enough,” Handler shot back:

“Maybe that’s why your job is coming to an end.”

Ouch! (A month earlier, CNN decided to cancel Morgan’s show.) Later in the interview, Piers asked what Chelsea would do if she could relive one moment in her life — to which she quipped:

“It would be spending this hour differently.”

Ha! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below).

The post received a ton of praise from fans and fellow stars. Kristen Bell commented:

“There are not enough eggplant emojis in the world to describe how much I love this post.”

Bell’s husband, Dax Shepard wrote:

“You’ve lived out my Bill O’Reilly fantasy.”

Natalie Portman commented with a simple string of heart-eyed emojis, while Reese Witherspoon said, “Exactly,” and January Jones wrote:

“I love you”

As we reported, Morgan decided to leave the UK morning talk show after viewers criticized him for questioning the Duchess of Sussex’s legitimacy when it came to her discussing her mental health. He said during Monday’s broadcast:

“I don’t believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible.”

Morgan received a ton of backlash over the comments, including from his own Good Morning Britain co-host Alex Beresford. The controversial journalist stormed off set of the show on Tuesday when Beresford told him:

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her.”

Meanwhile, UK media regulator Ofcom launched an investigation after more than 41,000 people wrote in to complain about Piers’ harsh words. Do U think his career will take a big hit from this, Perezcious readers?

