Sharon Osbourne Nearly Breaks Down In Emotional Debate About 'Friend' Piers Morgan & Meghan Markle!

Dang, this got heated!

Sharon Osbourne went from defending Piers Morgan to very nearly re-enacting his live TV meltdown on Wednesday.

In case you haven’t been watching the saga unfold… her old friend’s debate about Meghan Markle broke down to the point he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain — and quit the whole darn show!

Previously on Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Sharon had taken more of a steady, objective position in which she tried to explain how Piers was “a royalist” just trying to protect the Royal family at all costs and how the situation had pushed him to the “breaking point.” At the same time she noted he should have listened more to his colleague.

Then she tweeted her support, writing to Piers:

“I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth.”

To which he responded by quote tweeting her and writing:

“When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself. She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this – but did it anyway because it what she believes.”

But as the hours went on she seemed to lean less from a place of measured support and more into an area in which she found herself completely on the defensive. On Wednesday’s episode, she said she felt like she was being attacked for defending Piers, saying:

“I feel like I’m about to be put in an electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist. And for me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say, ‘I ain’t racist.’ What’s it got to do with me?”

She then said something that couldn’t be aired on TV; producers used the delay to bleep her out and cut to a wide so we couldn’t catch it. That was before demanding of her co-hosts:

“How can I be racist?! About anybody? How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?”

Unfortunately, it got worse.

Sheryl Underwood tried to throw to commercial as the segment was over, and Sharon about lost it! She dropped an F-bomb as the screen went to black, shouting:

“And I think we should stop this fu-“

Yowza.

After the break, Sharon demanded Sheryl point out a specifically racist thing Piers had said — but not before also making another demand:

“And don’t try and cry because if anyone should be cryin’, it should be me!”

Sharon…

Sheryl did not seem to be crying… Instead she told Sharon she absolutely did not think she was racist while trying to walk her co-host very respectfully through the idea that singling out a person of color could still be perceived as racist even without making explicit reference to their race.

Also in Piers’ case, Sheryl pointed toward the denial that Meghan Markle had faced any racism was in itself racist as it was in defense of racism.

Sharon didn’t follow. She asked:

“If Piers doesn’t like someone, and they happen to be Black, does that make him a racist? So why can’t it be he just doesn’t like her? Why does it have to be racist?”

Thankfully, despite any lack of understanding, the co-hosts didn’t storm off set and instead listened and continued their conversation with one another. See them make it through the rough patch (below):

