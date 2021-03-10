Meghan Markle Made Official Complaint About Piers Morgan's Remarks -- And Yes, He's Still Bashing Her Following His GMB Exit!!

That Oprah interview has had a HUGE ripple effect — and Meghan Markle’s nastiest critic Piers Morgan has been caught up in the tidal wave.

As we previously reported, Piers quit his position as a host on Good Morning Britain following a controversial couple days focused on Prince Harry and Meghan’s CBS tell-all. The broadcaster first came under fire for suggesting on air that the Suits alum was lying about experiencing suicidal feelings and subsequent lack of support from the Royal Family. He then made headlines for storming off set when a co-host challenged his comments about Meghan’s mental health and his dislike for the Duchess in general.

The 55-year-old’s insensitive remarks about Archie’s mum led to 41,000 complaints to the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom, which launched an investigation into the incident citing their “harm and offence rules.” Now, the British press is reporting that one of those complaints was made on behalf of Meghan herself.

According to Sky News, the complaint was filed not out of concern for the actress’ reputation, but the potentially detrimental effect his comments could have on discussions of mental health and those seeking help for similar situations. The Telegraph reported that a spokesperson for ITV, GMB’s network, “refused to deny” that this official complaint had been made.

Meanwhile, Morgan hasn’t walked back his statement — in fact, he’s doubled down. Sharing a Winston Churchill graphic to Twitter, he wrote:

“On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

Speaking outside his home on Wednesday, Piers told Sky News:

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible.”

He went on:

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out within that interview, so be it. I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd will think that they’ve canceled me, I think they will be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.”

It’s interesting that Piers would refer to this as a “cancellation” when he was the one who left his show. Per UK tabloid The Mirror, he was allegedly asked by ITV to apologize for his remarks — and decided to quit rather than say sorry. It’s his hill to die on, in his own words, but it certainly doesn’t mean he’s been canceled.

We have no doubt Piers will return, we just wish that when he came back he would be less sexist and a lot less pressed about not getting invited to the royal wedding, or whatever his petty reason for continually attacking Meghan is.

