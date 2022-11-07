Cher Addresses THOSE Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors: ‘Haters Are Gonna Hate’

Cher is opening up about her new lover less than one week after being spotted together!

If you’ve been keeping up with the Believe singer’s latest escapades, you’ll know she sparked some MAJOR romance rumors last Wednesday. As we previously reported, in photos acquired by TMZ, you could see the icon arriving at Craig’s in West Hollywood, where she was greeted by none other than Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Alexander Edwards. The music producer walked the seasoned actress inside, where they hung out with mutual friend Tyga for a while before the three of them made their way to The Nice Guy. A.E. could even be seen kissing Cher’s hand while in the backseat of their car!

This relationship came as a bit of a surprise as Cher is 76 years old — 40 whole years older than 36-year-old Alexander — but tweets from the icon herself may have indicated the romance before they were even seen together!

Related: Amber Opens Up About Why Alexander’s Infidelity ‘Cuts So Deep’

Last Tuesday, the Moonstruck actress took to Twitter to provide fans with a life update, writing:

“One part of my life is SO AMAZING ”

See (below):

One part of my life is SO AMAZING ???? — Cher (@cher) November 1, 2022

Looking back, she was likely referring to the relationship department as she was spotted with Alexander the very next day! THEN on Saturday, the After All singer really put it all out on the table, tweeting a close-up pic of the music producer, joined by the simple caption (seen HERE):

“Alexander ”

She then cryptically replied to the tweet, writing:

“That was Then, This is now”

Fans immediately began bombarding her with questions regarding the pair’s status, with one asking:

“Did you guys meet [at] Paris Fashion Week Cher?”

To which the artist responded, “Yes.” Another fan then asked:

“IS THIS YOUR NEW MAN?!”

Wait, Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Actually AREN’T Engaged? YET?…

While she didn’t give a straight answer, she did drop a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts, which she also used as the response to another fan’s comment, who wrote:

“Good for you. Enjoy what you’re doing and who you’re with and FK everyone else. You deserve to be happy ”

Another curious follower responded:

“He better be treating you like the queen you are!”

Cher aptly hit back, “Like A ”

LIKE A ???? — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

The Mermaids actress then really laid it out, tweeting:

“I’m not defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’ [sic] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone”

I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter

That we’re Happy & Not

Bothering Anyone — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Well, that sure seems like as much confirmation as we’d need to officially declare Cher as off the market! We’re happy she’s happy! We just hope A.E. doesn’t break her heart… Anyway, what are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think the two will last? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Alexander Edwards/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]