Chester Bennington’s Widow Honors Her Late Husband On The Fourth Anniversary Of His Death: ‘We Miss You Every Second Of Every Day’

Talinda Bennington will never forget the husband and father she knew…

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old widow of Chester Bennington took to social media to share a touching tribute to mark the fourth anniversary of his death. As fans know, Chester tragically passed away by suicide at the age of 41 back in July 2017. In the post, she reflected on some of the best times she and their little ones had with him before his sudden loss. The momma of three captioned the post, alongside a picture of the Linkin Park frontman smiling while wearing a lettuce leaf on his head:

“You always had a way to make us all laugh. You always made everything better. And when you put this lettuce cup on your head to make us laugh because our food was taking forever, you made everything better once again.”

Talinda then expressed how Chester was “the best person I have ever known,” saying:

“I’m so glad that the kids and I have vast amounts of pictures and videos to remember you by. We miss you every second of every day. You were the best person I have ever known.”

The Playboy model said she can even see the late rock singer in the hearts of their three kids, explaining:

“I see you in our babies every day. Lily is your mini me, with her looks and beautiful voice. Tyler has your wit, intellect, looks, and the same obsession for trying to figure out space and time. And Lila, she has your heart of gold. When they were newborns, you wrote your hopes and dreams for them. God must have seen what you wrote because they are truly everything you wished for them to be. I know you can see them.”

In case you didn’t know, Chester is also survived by his three other children from previous relationships: Jamie, 25, Isaiah, 23, and Draven Sebastian, 19. Talinda concluded her emotional message by sharing how she would “give anything” to have her husband back so their kids could see him again:

“I would give anything to have you back so they could see you. But that’s why we have our entire life together on home videos. I’m glad I never stopped recording. Today we will watch some of them and remember how f**king amazing you were. I love you. R.I.P.”

Beautiful words. You can take a look a the entire sentimental tribute (below):

Our hearts go out to Talinda and his children during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know needs help, please visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website for free resource information and chat messenger services. To speak directly with a professional, call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

