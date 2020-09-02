Watch Chet Hanks Hit On Adele (In Patois) After Critics Accuse Her Of Cultural Appropriation!

Looks like not everyone took issue with that problematic Adele pic!

As we reported, many slammed the Hello songstress for cultural appropriation after she shared a stunning Notting Hill Carnival-inspired photo that showed herself wearing a Jamaican flag bikini while styling her hair in Bantu knots, a traditionally African hairstyle.

But at least one person appreciated the Grammy-winner’s getup: Jamaican Patois aficionado Chet Hanks.

Tom Hanks’ 30-year-old son took to social media on Monday to try to shoot his shot with Adele. In a video (below), Chet passionately expressed his approval of the British-born star’s controversial outfit and ‘do before encouraging her to slide into his DMs — all while speaking patois, of course.

Watch the rapper try to grab the 32-year-old performer’s attention:

Now that’s passion!

This isn’t the first we’ve heard Chet speak in patois, an English-based creole language typically used in Jamaica: he went viral at the 2020 Golden Globes when he first debuted his accent on the world’s stage.

The Empire actor was called out for cultural appropriation at the time, and responded by making it clear that he had nothing but love for the Jamaican people. In an Instagram video, Chet insisted his accent was all in good fun, telling fans:

“Enough’s enough, all right. Look, never in a million years would I have thought that me just goofing around on the red carpet would have got so much attention, but man it’s been crazy. One thing I’m not joking about is my love and appreciation for Jamaica and the Jamaican culture. That has been incredible, all the love I’ve been getting from Jamaica … it’s touched me deeply in my heart, so thank you guys so much… I just wanted to say thank you. You know it’s all in good fun. I’m a goofball, I goof around, but that’s one thing I’m not joking about is my love for the Jamaican people and the Jamaican culture.”

BTW, Chet faced a much worse race-related controversy in 2015, when he defended his frequent use of the N-word on social media.

After getting heat for openly using the N-word on a series of social media posts, the celebuspawn posted a video telling his followers when it’s appropriate to use the word. He said:

“If I say the word n**** I say it amongst people I love and who love me. If I say ‘f**k yall hatin ass n****z’ it’s because that’s really how I felt at the time. And I don’t accept society getting to decide what ANYBODY can or can’t say. That’s something we call FREE SPEECH… We have also reached a point where the word can no longer have a negative connotation if we so choose. And who is to say only black people can use it? The way I see it, it’s a word that unifies the culture of HIP-HOP across ALL RACES, which is actually kind of a beautiful thing.”

In 2018, Chet apologized for the comments on Van Lathan’s The Red Pill podcast, telling the host he was on a lot of drugs at the time.

As for his recent comments about Adele, the star didn’t seem too concerned by the public’s reaction. He shared a followup post later Tuesday looking pretty unfazed:

Only time will tell if Chet’s advances are a siren song for Adele — or a wake-up call!

