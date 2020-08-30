Adele Breaks The Internet With New Viral Pic Showing Her Full Transformation & Then Some — OMG!

Adele, is that you?!

The British-born singer has broken the internet on Sunday afternoon, as not even a full hour ago she shared a pic — apparently from last year’s Carnival festival, it would seem — that has everybody feeling some type of way!

The Hello singer posted the photo of herself in a Jamaican flag-themed bikini top along with her hair curled up in knots and feathers popping out of the back of her head. She went on Instagram for the post, and very quickly caused a stir as fans around the world immediately reacted to what you can see here (below):

OMG!!! What a transformation!!!!

Obviously, we’ve known Adele has been changing her look quite a bit, to say the least, but to see the singer all svelte and lean like this, too… just… WOW!!!

The pic pays tribute to this year’s canceled Notting Hill Carnival, and appears to have been taken at this event (or a similar one?) last year, before the coronavirus pandemic. So while the pic itself may not be completely new, as TMZ points out, it’s definitely new to all of us… and we can’t get enough. WOW!!!

We aren’t the only ones who have a SERIOUS reaction to Adele’s new Jamaican-inspired and very memorable, meme-able look, either. Good, bad, or indifferent to the serious changes, here it all is:

“Adele is an honorary Jamaican she always has been idc” “Cancel culture is definitely fake because I will never cancel Adele” “Swear I thought that picture of Adele was photoshopped. lol” “omg Adele lol… 2020 is a weird year”

OK, we can definitely get behind that last one especially! We’re ready to just flip the calendar over and move on from here…

Obviously, many Twitter users are rightfully concerned about Adele’s apparent cultural appropriation — both with dress and with her hairstyle — while others are mainly amazed at the physical transformation she’s made over the past year or two! And honestly, both opinions are valid. There’s a LOT to take in with this picture!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? We know, it’s quite a bit to take in about one of the world’s most famous singers and performers. Crazy!!! And controversial??

Sound off about all of this and anything else Adele-related down in the comments (below)!

