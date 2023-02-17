Chloë Bailey Faces Backlash After Announcing New Single With ‘Known Abuser’ Chris Brown

Chloë Bailey has some explaining to do.

As anticipation continues to build for the 24-year-old singer’s debut solo album, In Pieces, which is set to release next month, fan excitement has come to a halt after she announced its next single. Thursday morning, the Have Mercy singer took to Twitter to share that How Does it Feel will be released next Friday… And her feature is Chris Brown. Ugh.

Her tweet, which read, “2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrown. 2/24,” showed a steamy image of the two getting REAL close, with Chris’ hands around Chloë’s waist. See her full tweet (below):

Really?? Out of EVERYONE??

Related: Chris Goes On Bitter Social Media Rant After Grammys Loss

Fans took no time to share their disapproval of Chloë’s collaboration with the disgraced rapper, who pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault for abusing his then-girlfriend Rihanna back in 2009, and has been the subject of a slew of additional legal issues in the years since.

One journalist took to the social media platform to share his take on the collab, writing:

“We’re failing Black women in music if they feel like they have to collaborate with a known abuser in order to chart”

He added that Chloë “had options,” while naming other could-be candidates for the track:

Before y'all start, Chloe had options. PLENTY to choose from other than Chris Brown. Here we go: Luke James

Bryson Tiller

Lucky Daye

Khalid

Giveon

Berwyn

Samm Henshaw

Venna

Tay Iwar

Jvck James

Reggie Becton

Brent Faiyaz

PJ Morton

Leon Bridges This was a choice. A CHOICE. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 16, 2023

Another fan wrote:

“chloe bailey making a song with chris brown in 2023, it’s like she’s afraid of success”

Seriously!! Did no one advise her of the potential for backlash?? As you know, Chloë, and her sister, Halle Bailey, are both signed to Beyoncé’s record label, Parkwood Entertainment. One fan questioned if the mother of three had anything to do with the decision:

“Did Beyoncé approve this…”

Related: Halle Opens Up About The ‘Pressure’ She Felt While Filming The Little Mermaid

Not saying she did, but you can’t help but wonder. See more fan reactions (below):

“Disgusting. That’s how it feels. Stop giving this abusive p.o.s. Attention.” “watch people defend her collaborating w/ him while claiming that his history of violence against women was a one time thing that he grew from despite the fact that his track record goes back from 2009 to 2022. in 2019 & 2022 he was accused of sexual assault by 2 different women” “Was really looking forward to the album after pray it away but now Chloe you can honestly f**k right off. Beyonce really fumbled with this one” “chlöe there’s still time to delete this we will pretend like we didn’t see this there’s still time” “Wow. This actually really made me sad. OK, didn’t see that coming.” “@ChloeBailey was giveon not available? anderson paak? khalid? bruno mars? daniel caesar? or literally anyone else?” “girl what are you doing”

In the time since announcing the collab, she has not responded to the backlash.

What are YOUR thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Was this a bad decision? Will you be streaming How Does It Feel when it drops next Friday? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Parkwood Entertainment & RCA/YouTube]