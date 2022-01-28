Chris Brown Sued For Allegedly Drugging & Raping A Woman In 2020

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris Brown is once again in legal trouble for allegations of sexual assault.

The singer has a long, ugly history of violence against women, notably beginning with his physical assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. More than ten years later, he is now being sued for $20 million over an alleged rape that took place on a yacht belonging to Sean “Diddy” Combs in December of 2020.

Rolling Stone reported that these recent allegations were brought against the 32-year-old by an anonymous woman (identified as Jane Doe in the suit) who is reportedly a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and music artist. Per the lawsuit, on December 30, 2020, Doe was visiting Miami and was invited to a party on Diddy’s yacht by a male friend. While FaceTiming the friend, Chris allegedly grabbed the phone and said “he had heard about her music and urged her to head over to Diddy’s home on Star Island as soon as possible.”

When Doe arrived at the yacht, the Look at Me Now artist invited her into the kitchen and gave her a mixed drink, then “offered her tips about starting a career in the music industry,” per the outlet. When he filled her cup a second time, she experienced “a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness.” and became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” according to TMZ.

The suit alleged that while she was “drugged” and “half-asleep,” Chris brought Doe into a bedroom, closed the door to bar her from leaving, undressed her and began kissing her. Per TMZ, Doe claimed she “mumbled” for him to stop, but he continued his actions and raped her. She recalled that after he ejaculated inside her, he jumped up and announced “he was ‘done.'”

The next day, the Grammy winner reportedly texted her and demanded she take Plan B, which she did. Her attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told TMZ that she did not report the rape to authorities at the time because she “was embarrassed.” In a statement to Rolling Stone, Mitchell said about the case:

“My partner [Vrabeck] and I want to ensure all parties are held accountable so that we may begin to eradicate this behavior from our society.”

Chris’s team has not commented on the suit, but the performer posted an Instagram Story that seemed to allude to the situation. He wrote:

“I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]

Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

It’s unclear who the mysterious “they” are that supposedly have it out for Chris, but if a pattern does exist, it seems to be with his own behavior. After receiving a felony charge for assaulting Rihanna, he has been involved in a number of violent altercations, with many accusations of abuse coming from women and romantic partners.

We hope that justice is served adequately in this case.

