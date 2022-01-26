Chloe Bailey Flips The Script On Criticism Of Her Sexy Song Cover Videos!

Chloe Bailey is too hot for the internet to handle — and she ain’t sorry about it!

The singer sent social media into a tizzy on Monday when she shared a video of herself performing a sultry rendition of Minnie Riperton‘s 1974 classic hit, Lovin’ You.

The impressive clip garnered praise from fans and contemporaries alike. Rapper Rubi Rose, Power‘s La La Anthony, City Girls‘ JT, and the Grown-ish actor’s sister, Halle Bailey, were just some of the many followers who applauded the post. However, not everyone was lovin’ it…

Several haters came out of the woodwork to claim Chloe’s version was too sexy for a Minnie Riperton cover — which echoed the previous backlash she got for her cover of Nina Simone’s Feeling Good.

Well, the starlet directly responded to the criticism on Tuesday, and she wanted her haters to know that she takes their comments as “a compliment.” Yes, seriously!

She wrote:

“I like how you can’t criticize my singing or who i am as an artist, so people find something else to find that’s a compliment “

Great way of putting it!

The 23-year-old went on to share clips of Riperton performing the song to her Instagram Stories, reminding everyone that the lyrics are quite literally about getting it on.

This has sadly become something of a pattern for the songstress. Ever since the Chloe x Halle duo launched separate accounts and Chlo began posting videos and photos, she’s been faced with negativity about being “too” sexy, as extremely judgmental negative commenters would say.

Bailey previously addressed the subject last February in a teary-eyed IG video, telling fans she gets her confidence when she dances and performs because she’s struggled with body issues in the past. The Have Mercy hitmaker broke down while acknowledging that she felt “insecure” for a long time, telling listeners:

“With my songwriting and producing, I feel so badass and I get the same feeling when I dance in my room, when I just own who I am and my body. And for so long, I used to think I was, like, fat, and like, I used to hate my stretch marks and my cellulite. But it’s like now, I really love who I am… For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And, I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do.”

Keep doing you, girl!

