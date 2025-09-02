Chloë Grace Moretz Marries Girlfriend Kate Harrison After 7 Years! All The Details On Their 'Special' Day & Gowns!

Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison are married!

After seven years of dating, the happy couple finally tied the knot over Labor Day weekend! How exciting!

Thankfully for fans, the 28-year-old actress and her 34-year-old model wife documented their final dress fittings at the Louis Vuitton atelier in Paris with Vogue. For the wedding, the Carrie star wore a light blue gown, opting for a non-traditional look, she explained in a new video out on Monday:

“It just feels like me. … I never really envisioned a wedding dress in my mind growing up, so when we started talking about what that would look like, I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

Amazing!

Related: Miley Cyrus Talks Getting Over The WORST Dating Advice Mom Gave Her!

The dress did NOT disappoint. Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

She switched into a white cowgirl-style outfit for the afterparty though. See:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

Kate wore a stunning white gown, and they both kept their first looks a surprise until the ceremony to make the moment “special,” Kate shared. So traditional!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings)

The rest of the weekend was spent doing things they “love” with everyone in attendance, such as “fishing, horseback riding and poker” and even “line dancing.” Fun!

On what she’s most looking forward to, the Kick-Ass alum gushed:

“We’ve been together for almost seven years and making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows. I think it’s important to just stay every day choosing each other.”

The newlyweds were first linked back in 2018 and have kept their relationship incredibly private. They confirmed their engagement in January. So it’s pretty rare to get such an intimate look at their big day! LOVES IT!!! Watch (below):

Gorg!

Many congrats to the lovebirds!

[Image via Vogue/YouTube]