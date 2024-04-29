Are Chloë Grace Moretz & Her Girlfriend Secretly MARRIED?! See The Evidence!

Is Chloë Grace Moretz a married woman?!

Over the weekend, the Kick Ass star was spotted at the Happiest Place on Earth, AKA Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her girlfriend Kate Harrison… Or, uh, her fiancée? Or possibly even her wife???

Chloë wore light wash jeans, a blue button up shirt, and a baseball cap. Meanwhile, her lover also kept things casual in similar jeans, a dark jean jacket, and a baseball cap of her own. But what really stood out were the flashy rings on both of their ring fingers!! Yes, really!!

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, you can see what appears to be diamonds set in matching gold bands. See for yourself (below):

Chloe Grace Moretz and girlfriend Kate Harrison sport matching rings on their left hands during Disneyland trip – five years after they began dating https://t.co/Vw5txmsVyS — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 27, 2024

Now, a lot of different things could be going on here! They could be engaged, or they could possibly already even be fully married! Us Weekly reported on Sunday that Chloë seemed to ALSO be wearing a thinner band in addition to the diamond ring — you know, like the type of band that’s traditionally exchanged during wedding ceremonies??

Neither Chloë nor Kate have spoken out about the rumors, but they have been dating for over five years now. So, it could be a logical step! And TBF, they could also just be rocking rings because they like the jewelry! Ya know?! But still…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do YOU think they’re engaged or married? Can you spot the alleged second band? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kate Harrison/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]