Miley Cyrus Talks Getting Over The WORST Dating Advice Mom Tish Gave Her!

Sometimes moms don’t always have the best advice! Just ask Miley Cyrus!

The pop star sat down for an interview with The Cut on Tuesday, along with Tish and sisters Noah and Brandi, where she discussed a dating tip she received from their momma in the past. Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ex-wife apparently doesn’t have her priorities straight in the romance department! She dished out some of the worst advice we’ve ever heard! Miley recalled:

“Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ‘cause they’re hot.”

Oh, Tish! No! Miley has been with some hunks in the past, including ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and ex-boyfriends Cody Simpson and Patrick Schwarzenegger. But looks are not everything! You should want a guy who respects and treats your daughter well first and foremost! Tish doubled down on the advice, though! She explained:

“Well, that was great advice because after so many years, you’re kind of over it and you’re like… in a relationship. At least you get to look at somebody that’s frigging hot!”

Jeez…

Miley doesn’t entirely agree, thankfully! She fired back:

“No, I ended up with a person [drummer Maxx Morando] who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself.”

Noah — who dated Tish’s current husband, Dominic Purcell — noted she was “in the same boat” when it came to their mother’s advice. Yikes. Miley continued:

“I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, ‘They need to be tall.’”

To which Brandi joked that her boyfriend Matt Southcombe is “hot as hell.” However, Miley pointed out:

“My man’s hot as hell too. But my man also respects me.”

That is so important! More than how “hot” your partner is! But Brandi defended Tish! She insisted their mom “has evolved” over time. According to Miley, Tish only changed because of her marriage to Dom:

“That’s because she found someone that is hot and respects her. That’s always the goal.”

Don’t make the same mistake as Miley and her sisters and listen to Tish, everyone! What are your thoughts on her dating advice, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

