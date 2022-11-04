Is Chris Evans Dating This 25-Year-Old Actress? See The Evidence!

Chris Evans likes to keep his love life on the DL like it’s a Marvel spoiler, but his fans are too clever to be kept in the dark forever! When you see the evidence they’ve found pointing to a secret girlfriend, will you be a believer, too?

OK, first off the lucky gal in question is an actress named Alba Baptista. She’s a relative newcomer, especially compared to Chris — she’s only 25 years old, that’s 16 years his junior. (That means she was born the same year he got his first acting job, btw.) If you don’t watch Portuguese TV, you might know her from her hit Netflix show, Warrior Nun.

So why do fans think these two are an item? The most recent evidence is WILD! But also… hard to explain if they aren’t dating.

Those who follow Chris on Instagram may have seen this pic he put up for Halloween. Just a festive couple jack-o-lanterns, right?

The thing is… Alba’s mom Elsa put a photo of the EXACT SAME TWO JACK-O-LANTERNS as her IG profile pic — before taking it down and setting her account to private. And a fan told DeuxMoi that Alba and her mom were in Massachusetts for Halloween weekend — as in staying with Chris and his parents? Huh.

Definitely intriguing. But is that all there is? Not quite.

Fans actually were first clued in to a possible love connection between the action stars back in January. Apparently the Avengers alum started following her on IG in 2020, and she started following him back in June 2021. (She’s also following his brother Scott Evans, as well as Scott’s partner.) The working theory is that they met in summer 2021 while they were both in Europe as she filmed her show and he filmed The Gray Man. If that’s true that means she fell for him while he was sporting that mustache! True love??

Then on New Year’s Eve, Alba was in Los Angeles, and she posted pics from her trip. Eagle-eyed fans think some of the pics were in Chris’ backyard.

And then in January is when it call came together for shippers. Chris posted a video for 8th graders at the Jewish Foundation School, and — no joke — they identified the decor as being from the Four Season hotel in Lisbon. Which happens to be Alba’s home town. So obviously they figured he must be visiting her.

OK, so what does all this sleuthing tell y’all? That people have too much time on their hands? Or that they’re spot on, and these two are totally an item?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

